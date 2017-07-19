Traffic Alert: Semi overturns on Hwy 41

We have heard reports of an overturned semi truck.

It happened on Hwy 41 near I-69.

Semi truck still turned over on Highway 41 near Interstate 69. A little bit of a traffic back up here. pic.twitter.com/lzQHyxuNpg — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) July 19, 2017

The Evansville Fire Department is on the scene.

According to our reporter there, traffic is backing up.

We will keep you updated as we receive more information.

