Commissioners approve project to help ease traffic issues at Toyota plant

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

Gibson County commissioners approved a project to help ease traffic issues at the Toyota plant.

It's one part of a series of traffic improvements around the plant.

Their focus will be in the area near the north parking lot, and they'll be adding an extra lane and traffic signal that will reduce congestion and backups.

The goal is to have the improvements done by November.

