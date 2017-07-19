Topping out ceremony held at Deaconess Gateway Hospital, expansion work in progress

In Warrick County, a topping out ceremony was held at Deaconess Gateway Hospital on Wednesday to celebrate the expansion at the hospital.

Around 200 workers have put in more than 121,000 hours of work into the expansion so far.

In addition to the new Orthopedic and Neuroscience Hospital, a new five story Deaconess Clinic and Medical office building will open this October.

The office will be home to Deaconess Riley Children's Services, the only pediatric urgent care facility in the area.

Officials say these facilities will be a central point for anyone who might need orthopedic care and will create dozens of jobs in the community.

Work on everything is expected to wrap up in 2018.

