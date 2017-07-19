Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff K9 program to benefit from donation

One man is giving back to the local community with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's K9 program.

David Hudson presented a donation of $2,000 to help one of their K9s be fitted for a police vest.

Hudson was diagnosed with prostate cancer. It's now in stage four, and doctors have given him one year to live.

Hudson has two dogs of his own and has always loved his pets.

That's why he contacted Sheriff Dave Wedding, so he could give back to the place he's called home.

The sheriff's office currently has five K9s on their staff.

