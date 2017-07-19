KSP Trooper plays basketball with local boy

"I can't believe I just got done playing street ball with a cop," said third grader, Ryan Durham.

Durham was left nearly speechless after Kentucky State Trooper Jeremy Hamilton rolled up on him and his friends at a court in Rockport to play basketball.

"I was amazed, the only grown up I'd played with was my dad," added Durham.

"I always played pick-up-ball when I was a kid and I never saw anybody that's stopped to play with me, and came and talked to him at first, and then he kinda just said he'd play me one on one and it just kinda started the competition," said Hamilton.

Hamilton explained he told Durham he had the advantage because he was wearing 30 pounds of gear, but Durham came back at him saying he'd play in an astronaut suit and still win.

Hamilton said that made the competition heat up.

"When I was a kid and played ball in the courts and I saw an officer show up, we all kinda scattered because we thought somebody was in trouble and to be able to play with a kid like that uniform or not to make that impact is awesome," said Hamilton.

Hamilton said he didn't know he was being recorded, but it's important to remind people that officers are there to support the community.

Durham stated he definitely anticipates a rematch and when that time comes, he'll be ready to take home the win.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.