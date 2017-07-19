Kentucky Wesleyan to Induct 10 Into Athletic Hall of Fame

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Department of Athletics is pleased to announce the Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2017 with 10 Panthers being inducted during Homecoming Weekend this fall.

John Hill (Class of 1986) – baseball and football

Denny Potts (1983-95) – baseball Head Coach

Willis Cheaney (Class of 1995) – men’s basketball

Jenny Boyd Knepp (Class of 1995) – women’s basketball and volleyball

Angie Johnson White (Class of 1999) – women’s basketball

Troy Crissman (Class of 1994) – football

Pat Conway (Class of 1983) – men’s golf

Kelly Frank (Class of 1996) – softball

Barbara Johnson (1979-1983) – women’s tennis Head Coach

Doug Kingsley (Class of 1961) – Athletics staff

Stay tuned to kwcpanthers.com as feature stories on each inductee will be released leading up to the Induction Ceremony.

The Class of 2017 Induction Ceremony will take place during Homecoming Weekend on Friday, October 6, 2017. The ceremony, presented by Kentucky Legend ™, will be held at the Owensboro Convention Center on Friday evening. Register for the event by visiting www.kwc.edu/homecoming.

