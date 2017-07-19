Henderson Flash wrap up regular season - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Henderson Flash wrap up regular season

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

The Henderson Flash look to finish the regular season with a win over Paducah. The team is wrapping up their inaugural season and owner Clay Bolin is very pleased with their first year.

