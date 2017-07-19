Owensboro Heath announces UK partnership

A big announcement for cancer research out of Western Kentucky was made on Wednesday.

Owensboro Health is partnering with the University of Kentucky to bring more clinical trials and treatment.

The announcement came with a message of hope that the partnership will provide above standard cancer care and eventually a cure.

Health care officials say the key to finding a cure to cancer is a group effort centered on research.

In partnership with UK's Markey Research Network, Owensboro Health said it will provide better methods of early detection, prevention, and faster treatment. Treatment close to home for patients who need the comfort of family and friends for support.

"We want to keep patients closer to home, eliminating the stresses that come from traveling long distances for health care," said Mark Evers, the Director of Markey Cancer Center. "That's where the Markey Research Network will bridge this gap between necessity and barriers to receiving the best treatment."

Evers said the most recent five-year count shows more than 3,000 cases of invasive cancer in Daviess and more than 1,200 cancer deaths.

We're told this cancer research center is the only one like it in the entire state of Kentucky, and that patients are already experiencing the benefits.

