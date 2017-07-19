World Extreme Chef creating menu at K.C.'s Marina Pointe

An Evansville native who has spent the last 30 years traveling the world cooking for people is finally going to bring some of his talents back to the Tri-State.

Terry French, who you may know from Extreme Chef, is bringing his talents to K.C.’s Marina Pointe, which opened in May.

Terry plans on bringing in some simple dishes with influences from all over the world that he learned from his travels. He said keeping it simple will help with the quality of the food, and this is going to be one of his favorite projects.

Terry French said, “In all of my travels, over my career, I’ve cooked for a lot of famous people from royalty to actors to local backyard weddings and you know, parties for people. The really great thing is to be able to bring all of my experiences and all the great things that I have done. Out of all the people that have loved my food over the years, it’s really great to be able to bring it back to Evansville.”

They hope to have the new menu finalized in the next couple of weeks and can't wait for people to try the unique dishes.

