Otters drop middle game of series to ThunderBolts

The Evansville Otters managed just single runs in the first and the ninth innings in a 5-2 loss to the Windy City ThunderBolts.

Evansville (32-23) left five runners in scoring position in the game.

Windy City (31-24) gave Drake Robison his first win since joining the team out of the University of Iowa.

Evansville scored first in the game with Jeff Gardner scoring Ryan Long on an RBI single in the first inning.

In the second inning, the ThunderBolts answered back.

A Ransom LaLonde single scored Tim Zier to even the game at 1-1.

The third inning saw two more ThunderBolt runs.

Riley Krane hit a two RBI triple as part of a 4 for 4 day at the plate to make it 3-1 in favor of Windy City.

In the sixth inning, LaLonde added his second RBI single to score Zier and extend the lead.

Windy City finished up their scoring in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly from Zier to score Krane to make it 5-1.

In the top of the ninth, Jeff Gardner added his 15th home run of the season on a solo shot to right field, but the Otters would come no closer.

Luc Rennie took the loss for Evansville going 5 and 2/3 innings and giving up four earned runs.

Rennie struck out three and walked three in his second loss of the season.

Brian Loconsole was awarded his 20th save of the season to lead the Frontier League.

The Otters will return home to Bosse Field on July 21 against the Washington Wild Things at 6:35 p.m for Indianapolis Colts Night and postgame fireworks.

