Hot weather settles into Tri-State, outside workers offer tips to stay cool

Some of the hottest weather of the year is starting to settle into Tri-State, and it's prompting our first heat advisory of the year.

For a heat advisory to be issued, temperatures must feel like 105 degrees or hotter, and that is certainly the case since feel-like-temperatures will be as high as 105 degrees over the next couple of days.

We have had several days in the 90s already this year, but thankfully we didn't have much humidity.

For some, the heat can't be avoided. We met with some workers whose job has them outdoors all day.

Mike Milligan has been a postal worker for almost 30 years. He said he's used to battling the heat, and once it gets above a certain temperature, it all feels pretty much the same.

Over the years, he has learned a few important tips.

"Drink plenty of water, pace yourself," Milligan said. "Remember that it is hot, so you just have to be careful because the heat can really affect a person; a lot of people don't realize that, and you don't want to wait until you get thirsty to drink."

Mike said he averages about seven miles a day no matter what the weather. He said on scorching days he drinks a couple of gallons of water.

We also caught up with a laborer working to repair the foundation of a house in Darmstadt.

"Just don't try and do too much," said Trevin Hadley, the foundation repair laborer. "I mean, you know, whenever you start to get dizzy, you know when you have done enough, and don't try and be the tough guy; it will hurt you in the long run."

Most people try and stay inside to keep cool, but if you have to work in the heat, there are a couple of things you can do to stay cool.

Experts say if you get heat exhaustion, make sure you take it easy the next couple of weeks because heat exhaustion will set in quicker until your body is fully recovered.

