Name of man found dead in Dubois Co. released

The name of the man who was found dead inside a Dubois County home has been released.

According to the sheriff's office, the man has been identified as 49-year-old Darin Atkins, of Birdseye, IN.

Sheriff's deputies told us they were called to a home in the 1300 block of Harts Gravel Road in Jefferson Township around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

They said a woman told them there was a man who died at a home.

Deputies responded to the scene where the death investigation is underway.

Crime scene detectives, deputies, and at least one ambulance were on the scene well into the night. Crime scene detectives were processing the scene and taking photos of the area.

This had many neighbors on edge.

"I couldn't believe it. I don't think I've ever seen like a murder here in Birdseye," Hannah Kissel, a Birdseye resident said.

We haven't been told if there are any suspects.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about what happened to call them at (812) 482-3522.

