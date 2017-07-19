Man died from injuries caused by large blunt object, coroner says

Sheriff's deputies told us they were called to a home in the 1300 block of Harts Gravel Road in Jefferson Township around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. They said a woman told them there was a man who died at a home.More >>
Sheriff's deputies told us they were called to a home in the 1300 block of Harts Gravel Road in Jefferson Township around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. They said a woman told them there was a man who died at a home.More >>
The Daniel Pitino Shelter and St. Benedict Shelter are extending their hours to help homeless people stay safe in this dangerous heat.More >>
The Daniel Pitino Shelter and St. Benedict Shelter are extending their hours to help homeless people stay safe in this dangerous heat.More >>
Officers were called to the 15th Street entrance to the Riverwalk Wednesday night.More >>
Officers were called to the 15th Street entrance to the Riverwalk Wednesday night.More >>
There's a traffic alert for a very busy street in Evansville.More >>
There's a traffic alert for a very busy street in Evansville.More >>
A woman is in the Muhlenberg County Jail after deputies say she crashed her truck into a local business.More >>
A woman is in the Muhlenberg County Jail after deputies say she crashed her truck into a local business.More >>
If the hearing goes in his favor, Simpson could leave prison on Oct. 1.More >>
If the hearing goes in his favor, Simpson could leave prison on Oct. 1.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >>
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.More >>
An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.More >>
Pastor Daniel Villarreal Jr. posted on Facebook, with the hashtag #PrayersFromEveryNation as his wife is suffering from a very rare disorder called HELLP Syndrome.More >>
Pastor Daniel Villarreal Jr. posted on Facebook, with the hashtag #PrayersFromEveryNation as his wife is suffering from a very rare disorder called HELLP Syndrome.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>