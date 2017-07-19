Death investigation underway in Dubois Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Death investigation underway in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) -

Authorities are investigating a death on Harts Gravel Road in Birdseye. 

Sheriff's deputies told us they were called to a home in Jefferson Township around 2 p.m.

They said a woman told them there was a man who died at a home.

Deputies responded to the scene where a death investigation is underway.

We have a reporter on the scene. We will keep you updated.

