Evansville house explosion investigation continues

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

There is still no new information on an Evansville house explosion investigation.

We spoke to the public information officer for the Evansville Fire Department who said the investigation is ongoing.

Kathy Woolems and Sharon Mand were killed. 

Tara McKnight, Michael Kneer and 8-year-old Jesse Woolems are still in the hospital. 

