Evansville house explosion investigation continues

Authorities say they are responding to a report of a battery that possibly left a man deceased at a home.More >>
For a heat advisory to be issued, temperatures must feel like 105 degrees or hotter, and that is certainly the case since feel like temperatures will be as high as 105 degrees over the next couple of days.More >>
If you're looking to cool off, there are two daytime cooling shelters open.More >>
We spoke to the public information officer for the Evansville Fire Department who said the investigation is ongoing.More >>
The Henderson County Coroner confirms a body found Tuesday in Uniontown is 80-year-old Charles Royal of Elizabethtown.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm" after so many years of not knowing.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
The passenger on the two-person helicopter was Shane McMahon, the on-screen commissioner of WWE's SmackDown Live and son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Neither person was hurt in the crash.More >>
Wild hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard.More >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.More >>
