Daviess Co Fair playing catch-up after last year's fair attendance

The Daviess County Lions Club is playing catch-up after last year's rain-out at the fair.
Fair board members said usually, they see around 13,000 to 15,000 people during the 4-day event.
Unfortunately, due to last year's rain, they had to cancel some shows and attendance was about half the average. Fair board members said that hurt them financially.
Joan Hayden, who is on the fair board, says they have a lot of events planned and hope to see even more people.
"You can't fix mother nature," said Hayden. "She didn't shine on us last year. She's definitely shining on us this year, so you just have to go with the flow. You got to roll with the punches and that's what we did and here we are again. This is what we do for the community. We put on this fair for the community."
The fair is put together by the Daviess County Lions Club.
It costs between $10 and $14, depending the day and time you come. That pays for all the activities with the exception of concessions.
The fair starts Wednesday at 5 o'clock and runs until Saturday.
For the full schedule, click here.
