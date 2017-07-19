EPD trying to identify suspects in Family Dollar burglaries

Evansville police are trying to identify the suspects in two burglaries.

Police say the Family Dollar on Vann Ave. has been burglarized twice in recent weeks, on July 9 and July 16.

The July 9 break in happened just before midnight and cameras captured the image of a male suspect wearing a long sleeved shirt and a "unique style sock hat."

Police say the July 16 break in happened just after 4 a.m. and at least three male suspects are captured on camera images, one of which is shirtless and the other two are wearing hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone who can help identify any of the suspects or has information about the break ins is asked to call (812) 436-7979.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.