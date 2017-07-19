IL home explodes seconds after gas employee pulls into the driveway

Authorities in Carmi, Illinois, are investigating a mobile home explosion.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1310 Gilpin Street.

Police say the couple who lives in home called the gas company because they smelled gas.

The worker with Consumers Gas made his way out to investigate at 6:20 p.m., but was first given the wrong address.

About six minutes later, he was given the correct address.

The gas company employee says he pulled into the driveway, and the house exploded before he got out of his vehicle.

He says he watched the man and woman who live in the home roll out.

Police say the 36-year-old man and 25-year-old woman where flown to a burn center. They say the man had burns to a large portion of his body.

Crews were able to save their dog. It was taken to an animal hospital by a family member.

The gas company employee wasn't hurt.

Paige Hagan is working on this story. She'll have live reports tonight on 14 News.

