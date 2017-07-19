First responders save woman from blaze started by fireworks

Three juveniles are in trouble after a fire in Greenville.

According to the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office, around 11:45 Tuesday night crews were called to a fire at a mobile home on Jade West Drive.

The sheriff's office says crews found the home on fire when they arrived at the scene and couldn't tell for sure if anyone was inside or not.

At that point, with the home still on fire, Deputy Fire Chief Phillip Groves, Firefighter Jeremy Crick, and Officer Brock Mefford went inside and found 72-year-old Patricia Ford in the back bedroom.

They were able to get Ford safely out of the home without injury.

The sheriff's office says the fire is believed to have been started by three juveniles who were shooting fireworks at a nearby apartment. They were interviewed by authorities and then released to their parents with charges pending for all three of them.

The investigation ongoing.

