Three arrested after Muhlenberg Co. chase

A chase led to three arrests in Muhlenberg County.

State police say a trooper tried to pull over a car just before 7 Tuesday night, but it took off instead.

The chase started at 14th Avenue and turned down Jacksontown Road. From there, the car blew through a stop sign at the intersection with Kentucky 176.

The driver of the car lost control while making a turn and ended up in a ditch.

All four people in the car were checked out at the hospital and three of them were taken to Muhlenberg County Jail.

33-year-old Brandy Moore, of Central City, is facing nearly a dozen charges including evading police, wanton endangerment and many drug charges. Jeremy Gidcumb, of Drakesboro, and Stephanie Stone, of Bremen, are facing a couple of charges each.

