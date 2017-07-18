Aces Meeks Family Fieldhouse Renovations Taking Shape

Union County softball pitcher Evyn Hendrickson tweeted her support for the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) decision for softball protective masks.More >>
Union County softball pitcher Evyn Hendrickson tweeted her support for the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) decision for softball protective masks.More >>
The small city of Rockport has been able to help residents in a big way through a program called the Owner Occupied Rehabilitation Program. It's something that's only available in small communities.More >>
The small city of Rockport has been able to help residents in a big way through a program called the Owner Occupied Rehabilitation Program. It's something that's only available in small communities.More >>
A pedestrian was sent to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle.More >>
A pedestrian was sent to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle.More >>
There's a new drug treatment program being used across the country, but it's not in Henderson, just yet.More >>
There's a new drug treatment program being used across the country, but it's not in Henderson, just yet.More >>
Operations are underway at Owensboro's new Alorica call center.More >>
Operations are underway at Owensboro's new Alorica call center.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm" after so many years of not knowing.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>