Aces Meeks Family Fieldhouse Renovations Taking Shape

The University of Evansville's Meeks Family Fieldhouse is undergoing quite the facelift. The on-campus home court for Aces' volleyball and now women's basketball, has already had a huge transformation.

Work began back on May 30th, with the installation of new basketball goals, then a new video board and scoreboards, new bleachers, new lighting, and an overhaul of the basketball court. The floor was stripped down to the bare wood and then sealed. Today, painting of the court's baselines, sidelines, and logos continued. U-E officials say the finished product, will be a great home-court atmosphere, and a boon for recruiting.

In addition, the volleyball program will have a new state-of-the-art, tera-flex floor, that will sit on top of the basketball court, and can then be removed, when volleyball season is over, in time for basketball season to start.

The total cost for the project is over 750-thousand dollars, and it will ready in time for the Aces' volleyball team's home opener, September 8th, against Indiana.

