Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A pedestrian was sent to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle.

Evansville Police say the driver of a truck was turning from 6th Street onto Cherry Street when he hit a man crossing the street. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, no word on the extent of his injuries.

Authorities released the driver.

