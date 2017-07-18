'Angel Program' could be coming to Henderson after presentation given to city officials

There's a new drug treatment program being used across the country, but it's not in Henderson, just yet.

On Tuesday, city officials heard a presentation by Sergeant Brittney Garrett from Jeffersontown, Kentucky about the Angel Program. This program allows addicts to turn their drugs and drug paraphernalia over to police and find a drug treatment facility, free of charge and without fear of arrest.

Sgt. Garret says so far, the program has been a success.

"We saw the rising overdoses in out community, the rising property crimes and those types of things that are associated with drug addiction and we knew we had to do something different," explained Sgt. Garret. "So that's when we found the Gloucester Police Angel Initiative and we realized this is something we could do in our community and that's how we got started."

The Angel Program is currently being used by over 250 police departments across the country.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.