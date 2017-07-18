Former Union Co. pitcher shares reaction to KHSAA decision for softball players

Union County softball pitcher Evyn Hendrickson tweeted her support for the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) decision for softball protective masks.

Four pictures taken in the hospital after Hendrickson was struck in the face by a line drive, during her senior season with the Braves this spring.

.@KHSAA Makes KY first state to mandate face masks during softball games for pitchers, 1st/3rd basemen .@EvynBrin4 gives a ???? pic.twitter.com/svhuGktJ3o — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) July 18, 2017

Beginning next season, not only pitchers, but first and third basemen, must wear protective masks during games. Kentucky is the first state in the country to require face protection in softball and Hendrickson helped make it happen.

She suffered broken bones in her face that required surgery. She has fully recovered now, but she knows it could have been much worse.

Just to give y'all a sneak peak as to why @KHSAA did what they did pic.twitter.com/Sh91c044Tm — Evyn Hendrickson (@EvynBrin4) July 18, 2017

"I [Evyn] could have had permanent facial differences," Hendrickson explained. "I [Evyn] could have had permanent brain damage. I [Evyn] could have had permanent scarring that looked worse than it does, that it should have been."

Hendrickson has committed to pitch at Kentucky Wesleyan next season. Face protection isn't required, but Hendrickson says she'll never be without her face mask.

