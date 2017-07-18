Man arrested after claiming to be robbery victim near Chuckles Gas Station

A man, who reportedly flagged police down to tell them he was robbed, ended up in the back of the squad car in cuffs.

According to officers, the victim told them a male and female robbed him near the Chuckles gas station off Virginia Street. During the interview police discovered he was in possession of narcotics and was then arrested.

Officers did not released any details on the suspect accused of the robbing him.

