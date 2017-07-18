Man arrested after claiming to be robbery victim near Chuckles Gas Station

Union County softball pitcher Evyn Hendrickson tweeted her support for the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) decision for softball protective masks.More >>
Union County softball pitcher Evyn Hendrickson tweeted her support for the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) decision for softball protective masks.More >>
The small city of Rockport has been able to help residents in a big way through a program called the Owner Occupied Rehabilitation Program. It's something that's only available in small communities.More >>
The small city of Rockport has been able to help residents in a big way through a program called the Owner Occupied Rehabilitation Program. It's something that's only available in small communities.More >>
A pedestrian was sent to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle.More >>
A pedestrian was sent to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle.More >>
There's a new drug treatment program being used across the country, but it's not in Henderson, just yet.More >>
There's a new drug treatment program being used across the country, but it's not in Henderson, just yet.More >>
Operations are underway at Owensboro's new Alorica call center.More >>
Operations are underway at Owensboro's new Alorica call center.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm" after so many years of not knowing.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
A recent article online about Goodwill is garnering attention all over social media. The article titled, 'What Happens to Your Goodwill Donations,' was posted on Facebook, causing some people to comment why they don't donate to Goodwill.More >>
A recent article online about Goodwill is garnering attention all over social media. The article titled, 'What Happens to Your Goodwill Donations,' was posted on Facebook, causing some people to comment why they don't donate to Goodwill.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit confirms a woman's body was found on Monday.More >>
Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit confirms a woman's body was found on Monday.More >>