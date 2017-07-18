AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 3 Indianapolis children located

Mekielle Yaneek Pullins (aka Me Me) a 22-year-old black female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 143 pound with black hair and brown eyes

Bryce Young is a 7 year old black male, 4 feet 3 inches tall, 55 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes

Evan Daniel is a 3 year old black male, 3 feet 5 inches tall, 35 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes

Lyle Daniel is a 2-year-old black male, 2 feet 7 inches tall, 28 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) was investigating the abduction of three children from Indianapolis, Indiana.

The three children have been located according to IMPD.

??AMBER ALERT CANCELLATION??

Per IMPD, the three children have been located. — Sgt. Philip Hensley (@ISPJasper) July 19, 2017

