AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 3 Indianapolis children located

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Lyle Daniel is a 2-year-old black male, 2 feet 7 inches tall, 28 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes
Evan Daniel is a 3 year old black male, 3 feet 5 inches tall, 35 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes
Bryce Young is a 7 year old black male, 4 feet 3 inches tall, 55 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes
Mekielle Yaneek Pullins (aka Me Me) a 22-year-old black female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 143 pound with black hair and brown eyes
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) -

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) was investigating the abduction of three children from Indianapolis, Indiana.

The three children have been located according to IMPD.

