AMBER ALERT: 3 Indianapolis children abducted; believed to be in extreme danger

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating the abduction of three children from Indianapolis, Indiana.

  1. Lyle Daniel is a 2-year-old black male, 2 feet 7 inches tall, 28 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.  It is unknown what he is wearing.
  2. Evan Daniel is a 3 year old black male, 3 feet 5 inches tall, 35 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.  It is unknown what he was wearing.
  3. Bryce Young is a 7 year old black male, 4 feet 3 inches tall, 55 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.  It is unknown what he was wearing      

The children were last seen at 3:00 p.m. EST in Indianapolis and are believed to be in extreme danger.

IMPD believes the children were likely abducted by their mother, Mekielle Yaneek Pullins (aka Me Me) a 22-year-old black female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 143 pound with black hair and brown eyes.  She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants. 

The suspect vehicle is unknown at this time.

If you have any information on these children, contact the IMPD at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.

