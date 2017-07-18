Princeton Summer Explosion Camp deals with facility issues

Princeton Park's Department Summer Explosion Camp only has one working bathroom at times

Camp Director, Karen Summers, said several bathrooms are shut down for maintenance.

"With only one stool for girls and one stool for boys it makes it very hard," said Summers.

She explained there's a set of bathrooms in their other building but children have to travel across the park to get to it.

"When everybody is trying to get to the pool and everyone is trying to change into their swim trunks its kinda hard for there to be one bathroom its kind of inconvenient because everyone is wanting to get out and go swim," said one camper.

Summers said the bathrooms top off a long list of items that need to be fixed at their aging facility. She explained when it rains and students are stuck indoors, it gets overcrowded.

Summers said the air conditioner system doesn't keep up making it around 85 degrees inside.

But Princeton Parks Superintendent, Brent Denbo, explained he's aware of these problems and it's a top priority to fix them.

"This winter I've got to put a little bit extra money in the budget or pull money from somewhere else in the budget to take care of the bathrooms and the lodge," said Denbo.

The camp closes for the summer in a few weeks.

Denbo hopes they can make repairs in time for next camp season but he also has a big agenda. Denbo said even though he's only been in the position for about a month he sees a big need for improvement at the South side park.

He wants to improve lighting, equipment, and bring more softball and baseball league play. He said he'd also like to use the park's unused tennis courts for pickelball and Frisbee golf which he thinks will bring in millennial.

Denbo explained he knows he will have to work hard to fund these projects, but he's up for the task.

"I'm going to need to try to figure out how to raise some money, to make some improvements to that park because it serves a big part of this community, but its so grossly underused because it's just so outdated," added Denbo.

Denbo said he'd also like to bring basketball, wiffleball, and even corn hole tournaments to Lafayette Park. Plus, he explained the new park equipment at Lafayette Park should be ready for the kids next week.

