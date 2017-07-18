Otters play long ball; shut out Windy City

The Evansville Otters posted their sixth shutout of the season in a 4-0 win over the Windy City Thunderbolts.

Evansville (32-22) used two home runs to post the only runs of the game. Windy City (30-24) had just two runners in scoring position the entire game.

Hunter Ackerman was lights out posting his fifth straight win of the season. Ackerman went seven innings giving up just three hits and striking out seven.

The game was a scoreless tie until the sixth inning when Alejandro Segovia launched a two run home run down the left field line.

Then in the seventh inning, Josh Allen added on another two run blast to make it 4-0. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Ackerman loaded the bases, but with two outs got Ransom LaLonde to hit into an inning ending fielder’s choice.

Evansville pitching struck out 11 in total with Jake McCoy and Kyano Cummings adding two each.

The Otters and ThunderBolts return to action tomorrow morning. First pitch set for 10:35 a.m. at Standard Bank Stadium. Fans can listen on 91.5 WUEV with Lucas Corley providing play-by-play coverage.

The Otters will return home to Bosse Field on July 21 against the Washington Wild Things at 6:35 p.m for Indianapolis Colts Night and postgame fireworks.

