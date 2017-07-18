Owner occupied rehabilitation program helping Rockport residents

The small city of Rockport has been able to help residents in a big way through a program called the Owner Occupied Rehabilitation Program.

It's something that's only available in small communities.

Officials say the intent of this program is to stabilize the homes and keep people in them. Prior to two years ago, it had been since 1992 that the city of Rockport had a grant like this one.

"They have to be homes that are owned by the individual or couple, they cannot be trailers, they cannot be in a flood plain area," Insight 2000, Inc. President Tony Pappano said.

Over 20 people are on a waiting list right now, hoping the city will get $350,000 of grant money they applied for. We're told the money comes from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

"It's not a cosmetic program," explained Pappano. "We are stabilizing homes, we are keeping them from becoming slum and blight and it has really been a tremendous program."

This is a process, the city will know if they received the grant by October or November.

