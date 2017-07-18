ACT, SAT tests to become optional for some students seeking admission to UE

Students who want to go to University of Evansville (UE) won't have to stress out over SAT or ACT scores anymore.

UE officials say the tests will be optional come the fall of 2018.

Admissions director, Kenton Hargis says they decided to do this to give applicants a chance who may be strong academically but struggle with standardized tests. Hargis says the students who opt-out of submitting test scores will be required to submit essays along with information about their high school academic achievements.

According to Hargis, the university has done a lot of research and found they can gauge a students academic abilities using essays. He tells us students who apply will be given four or five prompts and the admissions office will check those for things like grit, determination, and humility.

"Not only have we determined that the standardized test score isn't a great indicator of collegiate success, but at the same time you always get to bond with the students whose essays you read," Hargis explained. "You get to learn about their families some write secrets that their parents might not even know about so we get in on students lives."

This test optional change will apply to all undergrad programs except the students wanting to be in the MD program, engineering majors, and other health programs like nursing and physical therapy.

