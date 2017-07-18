Aerotek hosting job fairs to help fill over 400 open positions by end of 2019

On Tuesday, Aerotek held one of their largest job fairs.

They are looking to fill more than 400 jobs by the end of 2019. It is for the expanded Toyota Highlander line.

Applicants filled out forms on Tuesday at WorkOne in downtown Evansville.

Most of the applicants will be placed on the overnight shift while some of the positions available are for days. Officials say it takes an average of three to five months to be placed on the lines once officially hired.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.