Overall attendance at Ford Center down after sporting events 'lacking in attendance'

Another solid year for the Ford Center, that was the announcement made on Tuesday by the facility's Executive Director, Scott Schoenike.

He also gave city officials a summary of where they are and where they're going.

Overall, Schoenike says the Ford Center is doing great, especially when ranked among similar-sized venues across the nation. But, he said overall attendance was down some, mostly due to low attendance for Thunderbolts and University of Evansville basketball games.

Because of that, he says they were slightly under budget last year..

"It was a little under, but that was due to lacking in attendance with some of our sporting events," Schoenike explained. "But I think that's kinda a one year anomaly, so i think when you look back. I don't see any major issues there. I think in 2017 we should be fine budget-wise."

Schoenike says they will work on promotions and giveaways to try and pull hockey fans in. They also hope to put up an electronic billboard on the Lloyd Expressway this year, to let people know what events are coming to the Ford Center.

