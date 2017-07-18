'Coffee With a Cop' session giving residents opportunity to speak with officers

Evansville Police Department (EPD) held a "Coffee With a Cop" session on Tuesday at the Donut Bank on Diamond Avenue.

It coincided with the business' 50th anniversary on Tuesday. For EPD, these monthly meetings are a chance for officers to talk one-on-one with the community they serve.

Assistant Chief Chris Pugh says it's informal and nothing is off the table. Asst. Chief Pugh says these sessions are more like "coffee and conversation with no agenda."

"That's kind of what it is," explained Asst. Chief Pugh. "I mean, we'll talk about anything, whether you've got a crime problem or a speeding problem in your neighborhood, or even if you want to talk about baseball or Hoosier basketball. Whatever you want to talk about."

The next "Coffee With a Cop" session is scheduled for Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at Chick-fil-A, off Cross Pointe Boulevard.

