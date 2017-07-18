'Coffee With a Cop' session giving residents opportunity to speak with officers

Evansville Police Department (EPD) held a "Coffee With a Cop" session on Tuesday at the Donut Bank on Diamond Avenue. It coincided with the business' 50th anniversary on Tuesday.More >>
Evansville Police Department (EPD) held a "Coffee With a Cop" session on Tuesday at the Donut Bank on Diamond Avenue. It coincided with the business' 50th anniversary on Tuesday.More >>
Authorities are asking for your help to find a missing person.More >>
Authorities are asking for your help to find a missing person.More >>
A company in Daviess County is closing in mid to late October. County officials confirm they received a letter from EPC (Engineered Plastic Company) late Monday afternoon.More >>
A company in Daviess County is closing in mid to late October. County officials confirm they received a letter from EPC (Engineered Plastic Company) late Monday afternoon.More >>
A heroin trafficking organization, which brought large quantities of the drug into the Evansville area, has been dismantled, United States Attorney Josh Minkler announced Tuesday.More >>
A heroin trafficking organization, which brought large quantities of the drug into the Evansville area, has been dismantled, United States Attorney Josh Minkler announced Tuesday.More >>
The Cops Cycling for Survivors continue to circle the state of Indiana for it's 16th year. They visit survivors of fallen officers and also stop at cemeteries to honor them along the way.More >>
The Cops Cycling for Survivors continue to circle the state of Indiana for it's 16th year. They visit survivors of fallen officers and also stop at cemeteries to honor them along the way.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.More >>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.More >>
Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.More >>
Two GOP senators sealed the measure's doom late Monday when each announced they would vote "no" in an initial, critical vote that had been expected as soon as next week.More >>
Two GOP senators sealed the measure's doom late Monday when each announced they would vote "no" in an initial, critical vote that had been expected as soon as next week.More >>
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.More >>
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>