Coroner: Body found is missing Elizabethtown man

Charles Royal. (Kentucky State Police) Charles Royal. (Kentucky State Police)
UNION CO., KY (WFIE) -

The Henderson County Coroner confirms a body found Tuesday in Uniontown is 80-year-old Charles Royal of Elizabethtown. 

According to Kentucky State Police, Royal's truck was found abandoned Tuesday morning on Mt. Vernon Road in Union County.

A body was later found in Uniontown. It was positively identified at Royal Wednesday.

The coroner says they are still working on a cause of death, but no foul play is suspected. 

