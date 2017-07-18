Coroner: Body found is missing Elizabethtown man

The Henderson County Coroner confirms a body found Tuesday in Uniontown is 80-year-old Charles Royal of Elizabethtown.More >>
Authorities in Carmi, Illinois, are investigating a mobile home explosion. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1310 Gilpin Street.More >>
The Daviess County Lions Club is playing catch-up after last year's rain-out at the fair. Fair board members said usually, they see around 13,000- 15,000 people during the 4-day event. Unfortunately, due to last year's rain, they had to cancel some shows and attendance was about half the average.More >>
Police say the Family Dollar on Vann Ave. has been burglarized twice in recent weeks, on July 9 and July 16.More >>
According to the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office, around 11:45 Tuesday night crews were called to a fire at a mobile home on Jade West Drive.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
The passenger on the two-person helicopter was Shane McMahon, the on-screen commissioner of WWE's SmackDown Live and son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Neither person was hurt in the crash.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced late Tuesday that the vote would occur early next week, but several GOP senators have already come out in opposition to the move.More >>
The church’s pastor says the no animal policy is in place to help those with a fear of dogs or an allergy.More >>
