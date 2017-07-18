Cops Cycling for Survivors to honor fallen officers

The Cops Cycling for Survivors continue to circle the state of Indiana.

They visit survivors of fallen officers and also stop at cemeteries to honor them along the way.

It's their 16th year holding a bike ride like this and every year, it continues to grow.

Every one of these riders has a story.

All of them have special reasons for being here, but one thing they all echo is to support the surviving families of their brothers and sisters who have fallen in the line-of-duty.

"She started to cry and it's 50 years ago and it still pulls at the heart strings of these survivors so that just goes to show the hurt never goes away," said Master Trooper Rich Crawford, president of the Cops Cycling for Survivors.

No matter how much time has passed- the riders pay a visit.

Those who have been long-gone, and those who were just lost.

"We went to a grave site that was almost 100 years old, so to see this legacy has lasted 100 years and will continued to be remembered is one of those things you'll never forget," said first time rider, Liz Getz.

Liz Getz is riding alongside her dad, an Indiana State trooper.

"It's pretty special. when i started this ride, she was just 11 years old . Now seeing her as a 21 year old cyclist next to me, it's really neat," said Kevin Getz.

This is one of two father-daughter duos, a reminder to the older riders that this tradition is far from over.

"I think it's an experience you'll never forget because you hear these stories and these families how they've lost someone special but knowing these people come through and say you'll never be forgotten, is amazing," said Liz Getz.

Dan Dudley, whose brother started the Cops Cycling for Survivors and died on this exact ride, continues to remember his brother by cycling every year.

"That's part of the promise I think. That's part of what we're seeing that makes us happy about the ride. because I think the folks that are getting a little bit older, there was worry about when the new guard was going to step in and we're beginning to see that," said Dudley.\

16 years down, and hopefully many more to continue down the road.

