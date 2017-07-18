Evansville heroin trafficking organization dismantled; multiple arrests made

A heroin trafficking organization, which brought large quantities of the drug into the Evansville area, has been dismantled, United States Attorney Josh Minkler announced Tuesday.

Minkler says the organization is alleged to have distributed nearly 10 pounds of heroin over a nine-months in Southwestern Indiana.

10 pounds of heroin with fentanyl distributed by 8 people listed in indictment ... that's enough for one hit for each citizen in EVV. pic.twitter.com/A9ln128wnb — County Prosecutor (@vcprosecutor) July 18, 2017

“Trafficking in heroin not only brings gun and gang violence to a community, it contributes to the opioid crisis our country faces,” said Minkler. “Helping to reduce crime in our neighborhoods, is, and will remain a top priority of this office.”

The following people were arrested:

David Capers, 38, Hazel Crest, Illinois

Emanuel Brewster, 47, Evansville, Indiana

Harry Campbell, 40, Evansville, Indiana

Deandre Brewster, 23, Evansville, Indiana

John Rutter, 29, Evansville, Indiana

Tarana Grimes, 49, Evansville, Indiana

Bretton Vaughn, 41, Chicago, Illinois

Rochelle Brewster, 46, Merrillville, Indiana

According to the indictment, from August 2016 until May 25, 2017 Capers supplied heroin from the Chicago area to the leaders of the local conspiracy headed by E. Brewer and Campbell.

The heroin was then redistributed to other “mid-lower level” dealers for further sale in the area.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the investigation was jointly conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the United States Marshal’s Service, the Indiana State Police, the Washington IN Police Department and the Evansville Vanderburgh County Joint Task Force.

Sheriff Dave Wedding on drug problem: "we've won a battle, but not the war." Talks about jail overcrowding here: pic.twitter.com/16EiMUSn57 — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) July 18, 2017

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.