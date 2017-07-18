In wake of Tri-State athlete's injury KY mandates additional face protection in softball

The Cops Cycling for Survivors continue to circle the state of Indiana for it's 16th year. They visit survivors of fallen officers and also stop at cemeteries to honor them along the way.More >>
A heroin trafficking organization, which brought large quantities of the drug into the Evansville area, has been dismantled, United States Attorney Josh Minkler announced Tuesday.More >>
Kentucky has become the first state to require additional face protection during softball games.More >>
A company in Daviess County is closing in mid to late October. County officials confirm they received a letter from EPC (Engineered Plastic Company) late Monday afternoon.More >>
On Monday, friends and family gathered to remember a long time Evansville leader.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.More >>
By now, you've probably heard all about the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, and you probably already knew about St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
