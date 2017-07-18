In wake of Tri-State athlete's injury KY mandates additional face protection in softball

Evyn Hendrickson was hit in the face by a line drive. (Source: The Sturgis News)

Kentucky has become the first state to require additional face protection during softball games.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association approved a recommendation from staff to mandate the use of face protection in softball for pitchers, first basemen and third basemen.

Earlier this year, a pitcher from Union Co., Evyn Hendrickson, was hit in the face by a line drive in the pitching circle.

[Union Co. softball pitcher urging state to change safety rules]

The new requirement will go into effect at all levels of play among KHSAA member schools with the upcoming 2018 season.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.