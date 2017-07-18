Watch now on Sunrise: Hottest week, Health care bill dead, Cops cycling fundraiser

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

GETTING HOTTER: The heat and humidity will be on the increase today as we settle into what looks like the hottest week of the year. We'll have a partly to mostly sunny Tuesday with a few isolated thunderstorms as temps reach the lower 90's. The afternoon heat index could hit 100. Byron will have the time line on Sunrise.

HEALTH CARE BILL DEAD: The implosion of the Senate Republican health care bill leaves a divided GOP with its flagship legislative priority in tatters. It also confronts a wounded President Donald Trump and congressional leaders with dicey decisions about addressing their perhaps unattainable seven-year-old promise of repealing President Barack Obama's law. Lauren Artino will break it down.

COPS CYCLING FUNDRAISER: The 2017 "Cops Cycling for Survivors Bicycle Ride around Indiana" continues this morning. 14 News caught up with them last night as they rode from Terre Haute to Princeton. It's a 13 day journey covering a thousand miles to honor fallen police officers. Hillary Simon will be live with the details.

