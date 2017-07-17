Otters' Schultz Earns first Player of the Week Award

The Frontier League has named Evansville Otters outfielder John Schultz the Player of the Week.

Pointstreak, the official statistical provider of the Frontier League and the Independent Professional Baseball Federation, chooses the weekly award.

Schultz earned the fourth league honor for Evansville this season after right-handed pitcher Shane Weedman was selected Pitcher of the Week earlier this year after his no-hit performance against Southern Illinois on May 13 in a 4-0 win against the Miners.

Dane Phillips was selected as the Player of the Week June 12 after he batted .519 with 13 RBIs June 6-11 and Max Duval was Pitcher of the Week June 26 after making two starts the week before, going seven innings in both and earning two wins.

In earning the award, Schultz was 6 for 10 with a .600 batting average in a three-game weekend series against the Gateway Grizzlies. He finished the series with three RBIs and drew six walks against the Grizzlies after playing for the West Division earlier in the week at the Frontier League All-Star Game.

Schultz doubled in the All-Star Game and scored the West’s only run in a 4-1 loss to the East Division in Joliet, Ill. Wednesday. He finished 1 for 2 in his third All-Star Game with Evansville.

A West Lawn, Pa. native, Schultz has been one of the Otters’ most productive players since coming to Evansville in 2013.

After playing collegiately at the University of Pittsburgh, Schultz was drafted in the 34th round of the 2011 MLB Amateur Draft by the Florida Marlins. He spent the 2011 and 2012 seasons with the Marlins organization before signing with Evansville.

With Evansville, Schultz is batting .294 with 37 home runs and 184 RBIs. This season, Schultz is hitting .358 in 45 games so far with 12 doubles, six home runs, 37 RBIs and 34 runs scored.

The Evansville Otters return to Bosse Field Friday with a weekend series against the Washington Wild Things. This weekend’s promotional themes between two playoff contenders feature Indianapolis Colts Night, postgame fireworks, Boy Scout Night, Courier & Press Family Day and Fellowship Day.

