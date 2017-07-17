Mayor Winnecke proclaims July 17 as 'Jack Cunningham Day'

On Monday, friends and family gathered to remember a long time Evansville leader.

Jack Cunningham passed away in February and on Monday, a special service to honor him at KC's Marina Pointe. Cunningham was the president of the Levee Board for a number of years and was also a key player in getting the LST 325 in Evansville.

Ron Riecken was one of his best friends and says he will be greatly missed.

"He was funny, he was a born comedian," Riecken reminisced. "His wit was so fast. He would say things that would just, I laughed for 40 years. He was an incredible man."

Riecken said he hopes the city will name something in his honor someday. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke proclaimed July 17 as "Jack Cunningham Day."

