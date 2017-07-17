Warrick Co. School Board discusses proposing service animal policy

The school board will discuss proposing a service animal policy.

This come after one families request last year to have a service animal. Right now the Warrick County School Corporation doesn't have a service animal policy in place, but officials are working to implement one for the future.

In the policy that will go before the school board on Monday, things like guidelines, who qualifies, and what counts as a service dog. They will also be considering how the schools will go about notifying the appropriate people in a situation when a student might need one.

This is just another effort to make sure all the schools are as compliant for students as possible.

"We want to make sure all of our schools are ADA compliment," Supt. for Warrick County Schools Brad Schneider said. "So service animals are protected under that, but we also you want to make sure that everyone else is comfortable with the animal."

If the first reading passes, the board will discuss it again in a few weeks. We will keep you updated.

