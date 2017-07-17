GAB plans to build Operations Center in Jasper

German American Bank (GAB) announced they're planning to build a $6 million operation center in Jasper.

German American Bank CEO, Mark Schroeder said this expansion has been in the works for some time now because of the growth they've had.

Schroeder explained along with that growth comes the need for back office operations and support, which are the type of positions that will be in this new center. He said there will be about 100 positions in this new facility with room to expand to around 150.

He explained this addition will free up space in their two existing buildings in downtown Jasper and create 4 or 5 new jobs.

"The biggest change certainly will be for the folks who are in our operations and admin support areas this new building is going to give them a lot more space right now we're squeezed," said Schroeder.

The Jasper Common Council could approve the project this Wednesday. If it gets approved, they hope to break ground early August and have it open by April 1st.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.