Prosecutor's Office hopes newest member will help 'comfort' victims

Those going through the Victim's Assistance Program in Vanderburgh County will now be comforted by a new assistant.

For those in these situations, especially children, it can be hard to talk about the details. But now, thanks to a new staff member at the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office that might be a little easier.

That's where Finn comes in.

Finn is a 2-year old Sheltie that is a certified therapy service dog. Finn will have a very important job when it comes to helping kids during the interview process.

The thought is that children connect with a dog in a way the can't always connect with a person, specifically a complete stranger. The prosecutor's office hopes Finn will help those children have the courage to tell their story.

"When you're talking about an intimate crime, a very traumatic even to you and you're having to sit down with a complete stranger and go through those details," explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. "Sometimes you just need something to comfort you and take your mind off it and so that's the idea behind having Finn."

Holly's House will also utilize Finn through a partnership with the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office.

