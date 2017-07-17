Kids beat the heat with Kool-Aid with a Cop

Kids and adults got a chance to beat the heat with a refreshing cup of Kool-Aid.

It's part of the "Kool-Aid with a Cop" program.

We caught up with the Evansville Police Department out at Mesker Park Zoo on Monday. They were giving out drinks and stickers to kids, and some even got some sunglasses.

This popular event started as a spin-off of the "Coffee with a Cop" program.

"Kool-Aid with a Cop" usually takes place once every month. They can be found around the city pools and other spots around town.

