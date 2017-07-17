New restaurant opening in Eastland Mall

A new Mexican restaurant is in the works of opening up soon in Evansville.

It's called The Taqueria and it'll be going into Eastland Mall. It will replace a former burger place.

The owner met with the site review committee on Monday. He plans on opening up on August 1.

The restaurant will feature authentic Mexican cuisine and will feature local vegetables.

The site review committee also talked with Costco reps on Monday. They need to resolve issues with the water and sewer department before any prep work begins.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.