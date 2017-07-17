Posey Co. first responders getting new AEDs

State police have released a composite sketch of a man considered the main suspect in the killings of the two northern Indiana girls.More >>
State police have released a composite sketch of a man considered the main suspect in the killings of the two northern Indiana girls.More >>
Emergency crews in Henderson were called to an incident in the 600 block of Larue Road. There are reports a man fell from a bucket lift and is hurt.More >>
Emergency crews in Henderson were called to an incident in the 600 block of Larue Road. There are reports a man fell from a bucket lift and is hurt.More >>
First responder vehicles throughout Posey County will be equipped with a total of 26 AEDs (automated external defibrillators) thanks to a $25,000 grant.More >>
First responder vehicles throughout Posey County will be equipped with a total of 26 AEDs (automated external defibrillators) thanks to a $25,000 grant.More >>
Help is available for some water customers in Evansville. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, Community Action Program of Evansville, and HomeServe USA have joined together to offer the assistance.More >>
Help is available for some water customers in Evansville. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, Community Action Program of Evansville, and HomeServe USA have joined together to offer the assistance.More >>
Country star Jason Aldean is returning to the Ford Center. He's set to play Saturday, October 14 as part of his "They Don't Know" Tour.More >>
Country star Jason Aldean is returning to the Ford Center. He's set to play Saturday, October 14 as part of his "They Don't Know" Tour.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.More >>
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.More >>
The United States' National Safety Council estimates 28 percent of accidents are caused in some way by cell phone use while driving.More >>
The United States' National Safety Council estimates 28 percent of accidents are caused in some way by cell phone use while driving.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.More >>
The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.More >>
The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.More >>
Two Baton Rouge police officers and an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy were killed in an ambush shooting on July 17 and three additional law enforcement officers were wounded.More >>
Two Baton Rouge police officers and an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy were killed in an ambush shooting on July 17 and three additional law enforcement officers were wounded.More >>