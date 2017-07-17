Posey Co. first responders getting new AEDs

First responder vehicles throughout Posey County will be equipped with a total of 26 AEDs (automated external defibrillators) thanks to a $25,000 grant.

It will be awarded through the Posey County Community Foundation from the Smithville-Posey Rural Health Grant Initiative and with additional contributions from Deaconess HeartSaver.

A special presentation of the AEDs and training for first responders will take place on Tuesday, July 18 at 5:00 p.m. at the Deaconess Gateway Hospital Conference Center.

”In the event of a sudden cardiac arrest, emergency personnel are often first on the scene. With an AED in the vehicle, lives can be saved,” said Mark Moore of Deaconess Foundation.

AEDs will be presented to the following organizations:

Black Township Volunteer Fire Department (2 AEDs)

Griffin-Bethel Township Volunteer Fire Department (1 AED)

Marrs Township Volunteer Fire Department (1 AED)

Mt. Vernon Fire Department (2 AEDs)

New Harmony Volunteer Fire Department (3 AEDs)

Point Township Volunteer Fire Department (1 AED)

Poseyville Fire Department (2 AEDs)

Smith Township Volunteer Fire Department (1 AED)

Wadesville-Center Township Volunteer Fire Department (4 AEDs)

Posey County Sheriff Department (7 AEDs)

Poseyville Town Marshall (1 AED)

Posey County EMT (1 AED)

