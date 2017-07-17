Man falls from bucket lift in Henderson

Emergency crews in Henderson were called to an incident in the 600 block of Larue Road.

There are reports a man fell from a bucket lift and is hurt.

Henderson PD investigating tree trimming accident on Larue Rd. Man reportedly fell out of fully extended bucket. Truck belongs to Woodchuck pic.twitter.com/yIDQBUjpwU — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) July 17, 2017

We are working to get more information.

