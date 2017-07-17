Water bill help available in Evansville

Help is available for some water customers in Evansville.

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, Community Action Program of Evansville, and HomeServe USA have joined together to offer the assistance.

Applications for the program can be filled out at the CAPE office at 410 SE 6th Street, Suite 001.

You can schedule an appointment by calling Gale Brocksmith at 812-492-3941.

To qualify, you need to have a water and sewer bill currently in disconnect status or have been disconnected for no longer than 12 months.

The bill must be in the name of a household member age 18 years or older, landlord or Power of Attorney.

Qualifying participants must have a total household income for the past 12 months at or below the following:

Number in Household Income 1 $17,820 2 $24,030 3 $30,240 4 $36,450

You'll need proof of income for the past 12 months, social security cards, and birth certificate.

