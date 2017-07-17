Jason Aldean returning to Ford Center in Evansville

Country star Jason Aldean is returning to the Ford Center.

He's set to play Saturday, October 14 as part of his "They Don't Know" Tour.

He'll be joined by special guests Christ Young, Kane Brown, and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. They start at $33.25.

Aldean is no stranger to Evansville. He has played at the Ford Center before, including shows in 2012 and 2016.

